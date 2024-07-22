Giants Trade For Former Orioles & Mariners Reliever
The MLB Trade Deadline isn't until next week, but that hasn't stopped the San Francisco Giants from getting a head start.
On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners announced that they had traded right-handed reliever Michael Baumann to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations.
This marks the second time in two months that Baumann has been traded. He originally opened the season with the Baltimore Orioles before being dealt to the Mariners on May 22. Two months later, he's on the move again.
Baumann, 28, was initially drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2014. He opted to go to college instead, however, which paid off when the Orioles selected him in the third round in 2017.
Baumann debuted for Baltimore in 2021 and soon emerged as a key member of the bullpen. He went 10-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 60 appearances in 2023, helping the Orioles win 101 games and the AL East.
After a solid start to 2024 with Baltimore, Baumann was surprisingly DFA'ed and traded to Seattle in May. He struggled on the West Coast, posting a 5.51 ERA and 6.04 FIP in 18 appearances with his new team.
The Mariners, who are locked in a tight divisional race with the Houston Astros, didn't have time to wait for him to figure things out. They'd apparently seen enough, sending him south to San Francisco after just two months on the roster.
Baumann will try to turn things around with the Giants, who need all the help they can get to stay in the playoff hunt. If Baumann does get back on track, he could help them make a late push in the Wild Card standings down the stretch. If he doesn't, at least they only spent money to acquire him rather than prospects, keeping their future assets intact.