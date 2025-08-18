Giants vs. Padres Monday Betting Prediction - San Francisco seeks revenge on road
The San Francisco Giants (60-64) ended a disastrous nine-game homestand on a winning note.
The Giants avoided a three-game sweep by the Tampa Bay in a decisive 7-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park. San Francisco picked up its second win in the last 17 home games dating back to July 12.
Next stop for the Giants is a trip to southern California to face the San Diego Padres (69-55), who limp home after dropping all three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers to fall out of first place in the NL West.
First pitch on Monday night takes place at 9:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park.
MATCHUP NOTES
The biggest issue on this homestand for Bob Melvin's squad was the lack of offense. San Francisco was held to two runs or less six times, but busted out for seven runs on Sunday.
After going scoreless with Tampa Bay through five innings for a second straight game, the Giants exploded for all seven runs in a three-inning span from the sixth through eighth.
Rookie right fielder Drew Gilbert, who was dealt to the Giants from the Mets at the trade deadline, hit his first career home run in the seventh inning.
The Giants head to Petco Park looking to avenge a three-game sweep at the hands of the Padres last week. San Diego outscored San Francisco, 20-3 in the series, while the Padres own a 7-2 record against the Giants this season.
San Diego went into a crucial series with Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium this past weekend holding a one-game edge atop the NL West. The Padres left L.A. trailing by two games after losing all three contests to the defending World Series champions.
In Sunday's setback, the Dodgers jumped out to a quick 4-0 through one inning before holding off the Padres, 5-4. Los Angeles scored seven runs in the first inning in the last two games to make a huge statement to its division rivals.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Robbie Ray (9-6, 2.98 ERA) looks to avenge a 5-1 home loss to the Padres last Tuesday. The San Francisco southpaw allowed four runs in six innings of work, while throwing a season-high 113 pitches.
In Ray's first start against San Diego on June 5 at Oracle Park, he struck out nine batters in seven innings of a 3-2 victory.
The Giants have posted a spectacular 9-3 record in Ray's 12 road starts this season, as two of those defeats came by 1-0 scores.
Nestor Cortes (1-1, 5.71) fell one out shy of receiving the victory in that 5-1 victory over Ray and the Giants six days ago.
Cortes tied a season-high with six strikeouts, as he has yielded three earned runs in less than 10 innings in his two starts for the Padres.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
The Giants have gone in completely different directions in their home/road first five inning splits.
We know about San Francisco's woes at home, as the Giants are 1-4-7 in their last 12 games in the first five innings at Oracle Park.
However, the Giants improve to 6-2 in the first five innings in the last eight road games. Ray owns a strong 13-6-6 mark in the first five, although San Francisco is 2-4-1 in his past seven away starts.
Since the All-Star break, the Padres are 6-2-1 at home in the first five innings.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings opened the Padres as -144 home favorite with a total of 7.5 runs.
It seems easy to think that San Diego will return home after getting swept at Los Angeles and steamroll San Francisco.
However, the Giants should not only have momentum off Sunday's win, but also play with revenge against the Padres following last week's embarrassing showing at home.
Ray has been dominant on the road and will look to bounce back following a rough start against the Padres in his last outing.
BEST BET: Giants +118