Giants vs. Padres Monday Betting Preview - San Francisco looks to bounce back
MATCHUP NOTES
The San Francisco Giants (59-59) slipped back to .500 after losing the final two games of their home series with the Washington Nationals. Following a 4-2 defeat on Saturday, the Giants were routed in the series finale, 8-0 on Sunday.
The only highlight to come out of Sunday's loss was Justin Verlander recording his 3,500th career strikeout. Verlander struck out six batters in five innings but also allowed 11 hits and five runs to suffer his ninth loss of the season.
Bob Melvin's team has struggled at Oracle Park recently, winning one of their last 11 home games since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 11.
San Francisco goes from facing a last-place squad in Washington to hosting the San Diego Padres (66-52) on Monday.
The Padres moved within two games of first place in the NL West after beating the Red Sox in the final two contests at Petco Park this past weekend.
PITCHING MATCHUP
The Giants send out Logan Webb (10-8, 3.24 ERA), who is coming off consecutive double-digit strikeout performances.
Webb was winless in three starts after the All-Star break but got in the victory column against the Pirates last Tuesday. The right-hander tossed six innings and struck out 10 batters in an 8-1 rout of Pittsburgh.
At Oracle Park, Webb gave up a total of four runs in his first four starts this season. Since then, he has compiled three outings in which he has been tagged for six runs apiece.
Yu Darvish (1-3, 6.51 ERA) has lasted five innings only twice in six starts this season for San Diego. The veteran right-hander yielded three runs in four innings of a 10-5 victory at Arizona his last time out, as the Padres are 3-3 in his six trips to the mound.
In all three starts away from Petco Park, Darvish has given up three runs each time and hasn't thrown more than 72 pitches.
HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
These two NL West rivals have hooked up only six times this season. San Diego captured both games in a short two-game set at Petco Park in late April.
The Padres won the first two meetings at Oracle Park in early June by one run apiece. The Giants rebounded with two victories in the final two games, also by one run each time.
Webb is winless in two starts against the Padres this season. On April 29, he gave up five runs in five innings of a 7-4 defeat at San Diego.
Although the Giants lost his second start to San Diego, 1-0 in 10 innings on June 2, Webb spun a gem with eight innings of scoreless ball and striking out seven.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Webb has eclipsed his strikeout prop in eight of his last 13 starts, including five of his past seven outings at home. At DraftKings, Webb's K prop is set at 4.5, with the Over juiced to -155. If you like the Under on his strikeouts, it's a +120 return.
Darvish has hit the Over on his strikeout prop in his past two outings with five and seven strikeouts. Tonight, his K prop is listed at 3.5, with the Over sitting at -165. Only once this season has Darvish seen a strikeout prop of 3.5 and he finished with five K's against Arizona on July 7.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
The Giants haven't been great in the first five innings with Webb on the mound. San Francisco has posted an 8-10-6 mark in his 24 starts, including a 1-3-4 ledger the past eight home outings.
The Padres are in a 2-7 slump in the first five innings in the last nine road games. Darvish owns a dreadful 1-5 record in his six outings in the opening five frames.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Giants as a -143 favorite heading into Monday's series opener with the total set at 7.5.
The Padres have scored two runs or less in the first five innings in 11 of their last 12 road series openers.
The Giants have plated one run or fewer in five of Webb's past seven home starts in the first five.
This looks to be a low-scoring game early on with these two right-handers on the mound, so look for an Under in the first five innings.
BEST BET: Padres/Giants F5 Under 4.5 Runs (-120)