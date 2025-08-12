Giants vs. Padres Tuesday Betting Preview - San Francisco looks to end home woes
The San Francisco Giants (59-60) continue their series with the San Diego Padres (67-52) on Tuesday night at Oracle Park. First pitch is slated for 9:45 p.m. ET.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Giants lost for the 11th time in the last 12 games at Oracle Park in Monday's 4-1 setback to the Padres.
San Diego broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning on Jackson Merrill's RBI double to grab 1 -0 lead. San Francisco evened things up in the bottom of the inning as Rafael Devers hit his third home run in four games.
The Padres would break things open with three runs in the seventh inning for a 4-1 advantage as the Giants' offense could do no more.
San Diego moved within one game of Los Angeles for first place in the NL West after the Dodgers lost to the Angels for the fourth time this season.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA) is seeking a sub-3.00 ERA for the third time in his career, while possibly accomplishing that goal with a third different team. The Giants' southpaw has yielded two earned runs or less in seven of his past eight starts.
Ray picked up a pair of road victories his last two outings against the Mets and Pirates, while striking out 14 batters in 13 innings of work.
The 2021 AL Cy Young winner has struck out nine batters in three starts this season. One of those performances came against the Padres in a 3-2 home triumph on June 5.
Ray served up a two-run homer to San Diego 3B Manny Machado in the third inning, but San Francisco responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, which were the last runs scored in the game.
The Padres send out southpaw Nestor Cortes (1-1, 7.11 ERA), who is making his fourth start of the season. Cortes began the season in the Brewers' rotation, splitting a pair of outings against the Yankees and Reds.
The former Yankees' hurler sustained a left elbow strain early in the season and was sidelined. Milwaukee ultimately traded Cortes to San Diego as the Padres haven't had a reliable left-hander in its rotation this season.
Cortes yielded a pair of early runs in his San Diego debut at Arizona, but the Padres got him off the hook by rallying for a 3-2 victory.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Ray finished Under his strikeout prop in seven of his last 11 starts but is coming off Overs in his past two outings against the Mets and Pirates.
In nine of Ray's past 10 outings at Oracle Park, he has recorded five strikeouts or more.
DraftKings has listed Ray's strikeout prop at 5.5, shaded to the Under at -145. The Over on his K prop is +110.
Opposing left-handed starting pitchers are 9-4 to the Over on their K props in the last 13 starts against San Francisco.
FIRST FIVE INNINGS TRENDS
Ray has been strong in the first five innings this season, posting a 13-5-6 record in 24 starts.
The Padres have slumped to a 2-7-1 record in the first five innings in the last 10 road contests.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Giants as a -123 home favorite and the total at 7.5 runs.
Four of the five matchups at Oracle Park have finished Under the total. Also San Francisco is 4-0-1 to the Under in the last five games against left-handed starting pitchers.
Look for another low-scoring game tonight between these division rivals.
BEST BET: Padres/Giants Under 7.5 Runs