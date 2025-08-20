Giants vs. Padres Wednesday Betting Prediction - NL West battle continues
The San Francisco Giants (61-65) hit a home run to begin Tuesday's game at Petco Park but couldn't produce any more offense in a 5-1 defeat to the San Diego Padres (70-56).
Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee went deep off San Diego's Nick Pivetta on the second pitch of the game, but San Francisco's offense stalled the rest of the way.
The Giants and Padres play the third game of their four-game set in San Diego on Wednesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
MATCHUP NOTES
San Francisco's lineup scored four runs in the first inning of Monday's 4-3 victory, but the Giants have plated just one run in the last 17 innings.
The Giants racked up three hits in the final eight innings on Tuesday, which included a double from Lee, who was basically San Francisco's offensive attack.
The Padres didn't light the world on fire offensively, bringing in two runs on groundouts and another on a bases loaded walk from Fernando Tatis, Jr. However, San Diego picked up a much-needed win to end a four-game losing streak.
The Giants dropped their eighth game in 11 tries to the Padres this season, while falling to 1-3 at Petco Park.
San Francisco sits 6.5 games behind the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Landen Roupp (7-6, 3.45 ERA) makes his second start since returning from the IL. The San Francisco right-hander allowed five hits and five runs in three innings of a 7-6 home defeat to Tampa Bay last Friday.
Roupp is facing the Padres for the third time this season, producing dramatically different results each turn. In the first start at Petco Park in late April, Roupp gave up four runs in 4.1 innings of a 5-3 defeat.
However, Roupp turned things around with 6.1 scoreless innings at home against San Diego on June 3. Unfortunately, the Giants blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning and the Padres eventually came through with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings.
The Padres send out left-hander J.P. Sears (7-10, 5.12 ERA), who makes his second start since getting traded from the Athletics in late July.
Sears struggled in his San Diego debut, giving up 10 hits and five runs in five innings of a 6-2 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The southpaw is winless in his last four starts, but he shut down the Giants in an 11-2 home victory as a member of the Athletics on July 4. Sears put together his third scoreless start of the season, limiting San Francisco to three hits in six innings.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
In spite of Tuesday's loss, the Giants own a 7-3 record in the first five innings in the last 10 road games. Roupp has posted a 9-7-5 mark in the first five, including a 2-0-1 record in his past three away starts.
Sears compiled a 10-10-2 ledger in the first five innings with the Athletics, prior to his disastrous Padres' debut against the Diamondbacks.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Padres as a -164 favorite with the total set at 8 runs.
Roupp was terrific against the Padres in his last start even though the Giants lost in extra innings.
Sears closed at -106 when he blanked San Francisco earlier this season with the Athletics. Now, the left-hander is listed at his highest favorite price of the season.
As long as San Francisco can put together some form of offense tonight, the Giants have a shot as an underdog behind Roupp in his second start off injury.
BEST BET: Giants (+134)