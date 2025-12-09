Why Giants Would Have Interest in Free Agent Outfielder Harrison Bader

The San Francisco Giants want to improve their outfield for 2026, especially when it comes to defense.

That explains why the Giants have been linked to outfielder Harrison Bader, per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser (subscription required). She termed that interest as “piqued.”

The Giants’ outfield was one of the worst defensively in 2025. Their best fielder based on defensive runs saved was the one they traded away in July, Mike Yastrzemski, who was at plus-5. The presumed starting outfield for 2026 includes Heliot Ramos in left field, Jung Hoo Lee in center field and Drew Gibert in right field. The trio combined for minus-26 defensive runs saved. Gilbert was at minus-2 and only played in 38 MLB games.

San Francisco must improve in this area. Bader can help.

Harrison Bader’s Potential Impact on Giants Defense

Based solely on his defensive runs saved at Fangraphs, Bader would be a massive upgrade for the Giants in the outfield. Last year with the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies he had 13 DRS as he played left field and center field. When looking at outs above average he was at plus-6 for the campaign.

That falls in line with his defensive performance for his career. He was a National League Gold Glove winner in 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals he had 18 DRS playing center field for the Cardinals. He also had 14 OAA. For his career he has 67 DRS and 77 outs above average.

With Ramos and Lee experienced at their respective positions, Bader might fall into a platoon with Gilbert, a player the Giants want to develop more in 2026. Right field is Bader’s least played outfield position. But he still has a plus-8 DRS and 5 OAA in 318.2 innings.

Bader spent the first five years of his career with the Cardinals (2017-21). But, since the Cardinals dealt him to the New York Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline, he’s been an outfielder for hire, playing for the Yankees and Cincinnati Reds in 2023, the New York Mets in 2024 and the Twins and Phillies last year.

He has a solid bat with a lifetime slash of .247/.313/.401 with 88 home runs and 322 RBI. Last year in 146 games with the Twins and the Phillies he slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. From a slugging perspective, it was his best season since 2021, when he slashed .267/.324/.460 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.

The bat is key for a Bader fit. He slumped with the Yankees in 2022 and the Reds in 2023, batting under .200 in stretches. His bat has bounced back since, but his defense is the constant. For him to truly fit in this outfield, he needs to bring the bat he used last season and the glove he’s been using his entire career.

