Giants Young Star Pitcher Beginning to Come Into His Own as Starter
The San Francisco Giants have a stable of young arms, both at the big league level and knocking on the door, who could be the faces of their starting rotation for years to come.
One of those names -- and perhaps the most prominent one right now -- did not begin in the rotation this season, though, as he was instead was relegated to the bullpen.
It was not a punishment for 23-year-old right-hander Hayden Birdsong.
Quite the opposite in fact.
Birdsong entered spring training on the roster bubble and responded by having a massive camp. Though he could not crack the rotation right out of the gate, he proved himself too good to be left off the roster, and as a result, he became a long reliever just to have his arm on the team.
It went without saying that when a spot was needed to be filled, as long as Birdsong held up his end of the bargain in the bullpen, he would get a shot in the rotation.
That he did, and when it became clear the Jordan Hicks experiment had failed, it was Birdsong's time to shine.
Hayden Birdsong Continues His Breakout for Giants
Sunday was another gem for the youngster in a victory over the Miami Marlins during his third start since stepping back into the rotation.
With just one run allowed in 5.1 innings of work and no walks, San Francisco was able to hold on to grab a much-needed victory.
It's the second start where Birdsong has gone at least five innings and not allowed more than a run, and the second time he has done the same without a walk to his name.
On the season as a whole, his ERA is down to 2.37 with 40 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched compared to just 12 walks.
If Birdsong can really start to come along here over the next few months, it's going to be a massive development for a Giants staff that entered the season looking thin at best.
Birdsong came into the 2025 campaign as a relative afterthought, but he's now proven himself to be not only be a critical piece of the current rotation, but potentially the ace of the future that San Francisco has been waiting for.
If he can keep getting better, it will be a scary thought for the rest of Major League Baseball, and especially the National League West.