How San Francisco Giants Kept Blake Snell at Trade Deadline
There was plenty of chatter about San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell at the trade deadline. After a rough first half of the season, the left-hander had recovered from injury and provided them with enough starts to get some trade feelers.
In fact, according to the New York Post, six different teams “checked in” on Snell before the deadline — the New York Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers.
Many of them had a need for an ace-level pitcher like Snell as they make potential runs to the postseason.
So, why is Snell still in San Francisco?
Two reasons. First, the Giants had a steep asking price for Snell that none of the teams were willing to meet. The Post said San Francisco was looking for at least one Top 100 prospect as part of the return for the two-time Cy Young winner.
The Yankees took its top prospect, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, off the market. And, by the deadline, not a single Top 100 prospect was moved.
Snell’s recent performances gave the Giants reason to ask for a high price. While Snell is 2-3 with a 4.31 ERA this season, he missed a good portion of the first half with two different injuries.
When he finally got healthy, he started pitching like himself. In his last seven starts he is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA. And, as if to thumb his nose at the team that were unwilling to meet the Giants’ price, he threw a no-hitter in his first start after the trade deadline.
There was another reason, and it had to do with the contract Snell signed in the offseason.
Any team that traded Snell would have made out pretty cheap. He was only owed $5 million in base salary after the San Francisco gave him most of his salary via a signing bonus.
What gave teams pause, per the Post, was 2025. He’s due $30 million, which for a pitcher of his ability isn’t onerous for a one-year deal. But, Snell has the right to opt out of the deal and test free agency again. Many of the teams that checked in were worried they might only get two months from Snell.
Part of the reason he signed the two-year deal with San Francisco was that he and his agent, Scott Boras, struggled to find a long-term deal. And, up until July, it looked like Snell might be wise to play 2025 in San Francisco.
Now? The Post wrote that two general managers said it would take a “catastrophic” or “debilitating” injury for Snell to not exercise the option.
So the asking price and the money kept Snell in San Francisco, at least for now.