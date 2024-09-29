How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Cardinals Sunday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are coming off a rebounding win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday as they defeated the Redbirds in thrilling fashion, 6-5. The win gives the Giants a chance to fight on Sunday, the final game of the MLB season, for a .500 record for the first time since 2022.
San Francisco will turn to rookie pitcher Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66) to get it done on the hill. The 6’4” right-hander will be making his 16th start of the season after making his MLB Debut for the Giants this past June. The 23-year-old is coming off a win against the team’s division rivals, Arizona Diamondbacks, in his last start. Birdsong allowed only two earned runs across five innings of work and struck out six batters in the contest.
Birdsong and the rest of the Giants will finish the 2024 campaign with a matchup against another young arm as the Cardinals will send a rookie pitcher themselves to the mound in Michael McGreevy. The former first-round pick for St. Louis will make his third career start on Sunday after making his MLB Debut at the end of July. McGreevy, a left-hander, last pitched at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies, where he allowed three runs on five innings of work. Not surprisingly, he also allowed his first home run in the elevation at Denver.
Both teams will not be heading to the MLB Postseason, which begins on Tuesday. Therefore, Sunday’s game is all about something to build off of heading into the offseason.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1 RF Mike Yastrzemski
2 LF Jerar Encarnacion
3 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
4 3B Matt Chapman
5 DH Michael Conforto
6 SS Tyler Fitzgerald
7 2B Brett Wisely
8 C Curt Casali
9 CF Grant McCray
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman enters Sunday, the final game of the season at 27 home runs. If he records at least one more on the season, it will be the second best season in his career in homers. His best is a 36 home run campaign in 2019.
St. Louis Cardinals
1 2B Brendan Donovan
2 LF Alec Burleson
3 DH Paul Goldschmidt
4 CF Lars Nootbaar
5 1B Matt Carpenter
6 RF Jordan Walker
7 SS Thomas Saggese
8 C Pedro Pages
9 3B Jose Fermin
The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET in San Francisco at Oracle Park. The game will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Midwest.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!