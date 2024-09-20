How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Royals Friday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are coming off a series win against the Baltimore Orioles to begin the week.
The team could not complete the sweep, however, only taking two out of three games after being walked off by Anthony Santander's home run.
The Giants will now travel to the Midwest and take on another playoff-contending team, the Kansas City Royals.
San Francisco will turn to rookie Mason Black (0-4, 7.07) to get things going at Kauffman Stadium. Black will be making his seventh start of the season since making his MLB debut this past May. The right-hander has struggled with the long ball in his outings so far this year. He has allowed a homer in all of his appearances this season. He is coming off a loss to the San Diego Padres, where he allowed two runs on six hits across four innings of work.
He will face right-hander Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29) who has helped solidify the Royals' surprisingly good rotation all season long. The 33-year-old veteran has stepped up over his last three starts, recording a 2-1 record with a 1.59 ERA to begin the month of September.
The Giants offense will need to continue to improve as they rebounded nicely at the plate in the past series against the Orioles. They finished the three game stretch with 27 hits and 8-for-24 (.333) with runners in scoring position (RISP).
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1.) RF Mike Yastrzemski
2.) 1B Mark Canha
3.) DH Michael Conforto
4.) LF Heliot Ramos
5.) C Patrick Bailey
6.) CF Grant McCray
7.) 3B Casey Schmitt
8.) SS Brett Wisely
9.) 2B Marco Luciano
Michael Conforto will be one to watch tonight, as he has been on a hot streak lately. The 31-year-old picked up the team’s only home run in the series finale against Baltimore on Thursday and has a .850 OPS across the last seven games.
Kansas City Royals
1.) DH Tommy Pham
2.) SS Bobby Witt
3.) C Salvador Perez
4.) 2B Michael Massey
5.) 1B Yuli Gurriel
6.) LF MJ Melendez
7.) RF Adam Frazier
8.) 3B Maikel Garcia
9.) CF Kyle Isbel
The first pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET in Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.
The game will be available on Bally Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Kansas City.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!