How to Watch, Stream San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday
The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers are set to play the final game of their three-game series today.
In the first two games, the Giants won game one by a final score of 5-4 and then yesterday the Brewers got revenge with a 5-3 win. San Francisco will look to bounce back and get back in the win column this afternoon.
Following yesterday's loss, the Giants fell back to .500 at 67-67. Milwaukee, on the other hand, improved to 76-56.
Due to the loss, San Francisco also fell back further out of the NL Wild Card race. The team is now six and a half games out of the Wild Card.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch this afternoon's game.
How to Watch Giants at Brewers
Game Day: Thursday, August 29th
Game Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Television: BSWI
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
After falling farther behind in the NL Wild Card race, the Giants can't afford to lose another game. They have to find a way to string a few wins together.
To start this important game, San Francisco will send Hayden Birdsong out to the mound. The 22-year-old rookie has started in 10 games this season, compiling a 3-3 record to go along with a 4.57 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio, and 45.1 innings pitched.
As for the Brewers, 29-year-old veteran Aaron Civale will be the starting pitcher. He has gone 2-2 this season with a 4.84 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio, and 41.1 innings pitched in eight starts.
The pitching matchup is fairly even. It will be interesting to see which offense can power its team to a big win.