MLB Insider Shares List of Impressive Names for Next Potential Giants General Manager
The San Francisco Giants are going to have a big offseason in terms of the future of the franchise. Under a whole new regime led by Buster Posey, a lot is going to change. Before they begin to delve into free agency, Posey wants to hire a new general manager. NBC Sports Bay Area insider Alex Pavlovic gave a list of names that he believes could be in the running for the gig.
The former MVP gave his criteria for a new GM to NBC Sports Bay Area recently:
"I think somebody with a scouting background will be important to me. I think someone that is relatable, someone that can not only empower the players or agents that they may come in contact with, but also can relate to the guys or girls on our coaching staff, our medical staff, our strength staff. Because all of those people matter so much for us to accomplish our ultimate goal," he said.
With those bullet points in mind, Pavlovic gave his list of candidates.
There are a few names who have repeatedly come up who are on the list, in Kim Ng and Billy Owens. Ng, the former GM of the Miami Marlins, also served as assistant GM of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. She helped the Marlins get to the playoffs in 2023 and was even interviewed for the job by San Francisco before hiring Farhan Zaidi.
The other person who has been consistently named is Billy Owens, the Assistant General Manager for the Oakland Athletics. Owens has been there for eight years and knows Bob Melvin and Matt Chapman well, and has the scouting background Posey is looking for.
Then, there is Ross Fenstermaker of the Texas Rangers, who is currently the assistant GM. Someone else with a background in scouting and close ties to Posey's former manager, Bruce Bochy.
Carlos Rodriguez, a former director of international scouting, and current vice president of baseball operations with the Tampa Bay Rays, is a name to watch. As is Amiel Sawdaye, a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and James Harris, the assistant GM of the Cleveland Guardians.
Pavlovic went on to mention Eve Rosenbaum of the Baltimore Orioles and De Jon Watson of the Houston Astros.
The insider also named internal options, the biggest of which being Jeremy Shelley, who has been with the team since 1994. He will stay in the front office either way, but he is someone Posey is familiar with that would be a seamless transition. Shelley appears to be one of the frontrunners.
The future of the Giants is uncertain, but there is a lot of faith in Posey going forward.