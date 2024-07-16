Insider Reports Multiple Rumored San Francisco Giants Targets Won't Be Traded
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the most perplexing teams to follow all year.
After they overhauled their roster during the offseason, this group looked plenty strong enough on paper to get into the playoffs, but prolonged struggles by the entire roster has made it so they are on the outside looking in.
There's still time for them to turn things around, and sitting just three games out of the final Wild Card spot puts them in striking distance if they can find some consistency.
For a while, many viewed the Giants as possible seller candidates.
With the market shaping up to favor those teams who are willing to trade away Major League assets, this would present them a good opportunity to position themselves for the future. However, that sounds much better in theory than actuality, and since their president of baseball operations is facing mounting pressure, it's more much more likely they will try to add players.
Who they might pursue is unknown.
Speculation suggested they could aggressively go after some of the top names on the market like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Those two would certainly provide a facelift for this lineup that has struggled to produced runs, one of the main reasons why they find themselves in the position they are currently in. Plus, shortstop and first base are two positions that could use upgrading.
Unfortunately for San Francisco, it doesn't sound like they will be made available.
"The free-falling Blue Jays will soon start their fire sale, while keeping Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.," reports MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
There was some thought the Toronto Blue Jays might be ready to tear this entire thing down and start rebuilding after they have consistently underperformed with those two on their roster, but they would have to hope that any prospects they get back in return would become the quality of player those two currently are.
So, if the Giants want to be buyers at the deadline, it's looking like they will have to turn their attention elsewhere.