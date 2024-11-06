Insider Reports San Francisco Giants Star Closer Is Drawing Trade Interest
It will be interesting to see what the San Francisco Giants do this offseason.
After moving on from their previous president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, and bringing in franchise legend Buster Posey to take over that role, all signs would point to them wanting to spend money to become true contenders after failing to make the playoffs for three years in a row.
However, there have been some reports suggesting they might not be willing to go over the luxury tax threshold again, especially after they spent money on high-profile players this past offseason that didn't all work out for the club.
Still, there are clear areas of need on this roster, and Posey should be exploring all options to fill those holes.
One move they could look to make is trading their star closer Comilo Doval.
According to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle, "there are a few teams expressing interest" in the flamethrowing reliever despite him coming off a year where he regressed to a 4.88 ERA after posting three straight with a 3.00 ERA or lower.
Doval was an All-Star in 2023 and finished with the most saves in the National League, so it shouldn't be a surprise that other teams around the MLB are interested in adding him to their roster.
The question becomes if the Giants are willing to move him.
His future could be a bit murky in San Francisco after his struggles earned him a demotion to the minors and being moved out of the closer role, however, there's no denying is talent with a career ERA+ of 121 across 228 outings, so they might just chalk up last season to poor variance, especially with three more years of club control.
But that might also bring the Giants a return they can't refuse if they can also add cost-controlled players in positions of need and allocate resources to one specific area.
This will certainly be a development to continue monitoring this winter.