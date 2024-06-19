Legendary Giants Manager Reflects On Passing Of Willie Mays
Less than two weeks ago the San Francisco Giants were in Texas to face the Rangers and their former manager, Bruce Bochy.
He saw old friends from San Francisco that made the trip and talked about his time leading the Giants, including the legendary Willie Mays.
On Tuesday, Bochy talked about Mays again, only this time after the Giants announced that Mays died at age 93.
His death was announced while the Rangers were playing the New York Mets, the other team that Mays played for late in his Major League career.
“I was really lucky and fortunate,” Bochy said when asked about Mays. “I’ve said this before, but this game here allows you to meet some tremendous players and people and I got to spend a lot of time with Willie during my tenure (in San Francisco) and it’s a sad day.”
Bochy took over the Giants before the 2007 season after a long tenure leading the San Diego Padres, a team he took to the World Series.
At the time, Mays — who had been retired from baseball for more than 30 years — was a special assistant to the Giants.
Bochy’s first spring training was a bit of a revelation. It’s not just that Mays was around. Bochy’s office in their complex was across from Mays’ office.
He also had a gift for Bochy, something that he could use with fans.
“My first day of spring training he walks in with a dozen baseballs, signed, and said, ‘You’re probably gonna need these,” Bochy said. “That was such a great gesture because the last thing you want to do is go ask him for baseballs.”
Bochy went on to lead the Giants to three World Series titles — two more than Mays was able to lead the Giants to during his Hall-of-Fame career. Bochy led the Giants until 2019 when he left the job and joined Mays in the front office as a special assistant.
He left the job when he took over the Rangers before last season and led them to their first World Series title.
Mays, to Bochy, is irreplaceable.
“What a legend he is,” Bochy said. “He could be the best, one of the greatest players of all time. He was so good.”
Mays was signed by the Giants while they were still in New York and he started his Major League career in 1952. He spent the vast majority of the career with the Giants before he was traded to the New York Mets in 1972, where he finished his career in 1973.
Mays is one of baseball’s best players. He was one of a handful of players to bat .300 or better for his career (.301), hit at least 500 home runs (660) and have at least 3,000 hits (3,293). He also drove in 1,909 runs. He spent the vast majority of his career with the Giants and was one of the last links to the team’s New York era when he was traded to the New York Mets in 1972.
Mays was a 24-time All-Star, a two-time National League MVP, the NL Rookie of the Year, a 12-time Gold Glove winner.