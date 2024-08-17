MLB Insider Expects San Francisco Giants' Star To Get Big-Time Contract
The San Francisco Giants are still alive when it comes to the MLB postseason race. Holding a 62-62 record, they are just 3.5 games out of an NL Wild Card spot.
Matt Chapman has been a big part of keeping them alive.
So far this season, Chapman has played in 121 games with the Giants. He has hit 19 home runs to go along with 61 RBI, while slashing .246/.336/.444.
Those numbers showcase just how impactful Chapman can be. However, he does have the option to leave town in free agency this offseason if he chooses to do so.
At the very least, he could opt out of his current deal and try to get a more lucrative contract to stay in San Francisco.
MLB insider Jim Bowden recently weighed in on Chapman's potential future. He provided a prediction for what he thinks will end up happening.
"The four-time Gold Glove Award winner has player options for 2025 and 2026 at $17 million and $18 million, respectively. He's expected to opt out with a $2 million buyout this offseason and should get the long-term deal he was looking for last winter."
At 31 years old, Chapman would be a highly sought after free agent if he opts out of his current deal. There are quite a few teams around the league that will be looking for good bats.
In an offseason where elite bats will be very valuable, Chapman would be wise to opt out. The Giants could then attempt to re-sign him, but they would have to pay up to get a deal done.
Unfortunately, San Francisco is also likely to experience the same kind of situation with ace pitcher Blake Snell.
Needless to say, the Giants are going to be a very busy team this offseason. Chapman and Snell will be two of the better free agents on the market and teams will come flocking trying to get them. If San Francisco wants to get them back, they will need to open up their checkbook.
It will be interesting to see what the offseason has in store for the Giants. They want to get back to being serious World Series contenders, but they'll have to spend big in order to make that happen.
The first order of business will be deciding whether or not Chapman and Snell will be a part of helping them get back to the level of play that they want to put on the field.