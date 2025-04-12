New Study Reveals San Francisco Giants Among Most Valued Teams in MLB Landscape
The San Francisco Giants have always been one of the more highly valued sports organizations in America, and that is largely due to their brand identity.
Considering they are one of the oldest teams in the entire sport (which is truly saying something with baseball), they have had plenty of time to build a strong following of fans and really ensure they are in a good spot financially for the years to come.
Despite some tough performances in recent years, the franchise is still among some of the most notable in the MLB, and still makes a substantial amount of money on a yearly basis.
With the San Francisco market backing the team, the Giants have been able to maintain a level of wealth that is not common among the sports world outside the top few franchises.
A recent analysis and study done by CNBC's Michael Ozanian provided some more context into team valuations, and ranked all of the MLB clubs by their current worth monetarily.
With the average franchise being worth $2.62 billion, the league has quite a bit of money floating around, but the top group of teams is immensely impressive given how long they have had to amass their wealth.
San Francisco ranks No. 5 on this list, with a value of $3.8 billion, revenue of $533 million, earnings before deductions of $65 million, and 4% debt as a percentage.
The only teams they rank behind in the sport are the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. All are also storied franchises with substantial financial backing from their respective ownership groups.
When it comes to the National League West teams outside the Dodgers and Giants, the San Diego Padres rank No. 16 at a value of $2.1 billion, the Arizona Diamondbacks are No. 20 with $1.75 billion and the Colorado Rockies are No. 23 with $1.62 billion.
One of the most intriguing items of discussion on the list is debt value, as while San Francisco remains low on the list thankfully, the Miami Marlins have a whopping 38%, and surprisingly the Texas Rangers, who are No. 10 in value, have a 25% debt as percentage of the value.
Overall, the MLB has quite a few clubs with substantial money tied to their names. With this list having factored in all sorts of topics, from media rights to sports betting, it is the closest representation of actual profit and value that has been produced in some time.
Seeing that the Giants are among the best in the sport is a positive, and hopefully indicates further spending in the future as well.