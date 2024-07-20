Potential San Francisco Giants First Base Upgrade Reportedly Made Available
The San Francisco Giants have a short window to prove they should not be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, and instead, add some pieces to help push them towards the playoffs.
Based on how they have played so far this year, that's a tough pitch.
Coming out of the All-Star break, they sit with a 47-50 record and are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, but with the Wild Card race so tight, they are just three games back from the final spot.
Farhan Zaidi has some pressure on him to make the postseason, suggesting he is going to avoid selling at all costs, but if they aren't able to put together a good showing during the next 10 days, then he might be forced to start trading away some pieces.
That will be determined by what happens on the field, but if the front office is confident this group can turn things around and contend for a spot in the playoffs, then they could look to a major upgrade at first base.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Tampa Bay Rays "will listen" to offers on packages surrounding their star first baseman Yandy Diaz as it looks like they will begin to start selling.
The one-time All-Star would be a huge addition for the Giants.
Even though he's having a down year with a .273/.329/.396 slash line and 109 OPS+ compared to his past performances, Diaz would be a massive upgrade in the platoon split if he replaced Wilmer Flores.
He would pair perfectly with the left-handed hitting LaMonte Wade Jr., who is an on-base machine. Having these two in the mix would give this lineup a boost no matter if a lefty or righty is on the mound.
There has been no information about what it might cost to acquire the 2023 Batting Champion, but with him not scheduled to hit free agency until 2027, with a club option being available for 2026, then there's a chance any deal would be pricey.
Still, this is the type of acquisition that makes sense for San Francisco.
They would bring in someone who is cost-controlled compared to other top hitters at his position, giving them an established player at a spot where there isn't a star prospect ready to take over.