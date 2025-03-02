Promising Slugger Stands Out on San Francisco Giants List of Players Without Options
The San Francisco Giants made a change to their organization this winter.
They moved on from Farhan Zaidi and hired Buster Posey to take his place as the president of baseball operations, ushering in a new era that is necessary to compete in a division loaded with the reigning World Series champions and two others teams that have been playoff contenders.
Posey made his stamp this winter, signing Willy Adames to take over at shortstop and adding Justin Verlander to become part of the starting rotation.
While these might be win-now moves, this is also a roster that is filled with some younger players who are emerging in their own right.
Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors put together the list of Giants who are out of options, and unsurprisingly, there weren't many.
-Jerar Encarnación, OF
-Sam Huff, C
-Heliot Ramos, OF
-David Villar, IF
Heliot Ramos doesn't factor into the equation here.
He established himself as a centerpiece of this team going forward after having a breakout year in 2024, so him being out of options isn't something San Francisco has to deal with barring a massive drop off in play that would force them to designate him for assignment.
Sam Hunt is interesting because the backup catcher situation is murky with the injury to Tom Murphy, so that could allow Hunt to potentially take that spot.
But if he doesn't claim that job out of the spring, he could be DFA'd before Opening Day.
Same situation for Villar.
He's on the outside looking in when it comes to having a place on the roster, so he's the most likely player on this list who gets put through waivers when it comes time for the Giants to field their 26-man group, but he could be held onto as a utility man with his experience at first, second and third base.
Jerar Encarnacion is the name that sticks out.
Signed to a minor league contract in May of last year, the power-hitter had a solid debut with San Francisco by slashing .248/.277/.425 with five homers, 19 RBI and an OPS+ of 99 in his 35 games and 119 plate appearances.
He's projected to be the designated hitter on Opening Day, but his performance will be something to keep an eye on during the early part of the season.
If he Encarnacion struggles, the Giants can't send him to the minors for him to work on anything without opening him up to waivers, a move that would allow other teams to claim him and take him out of the mix for the Giants in 2025.