Recently Demoted San Francisco Giants Pitcher Not Giving Up on Starter Ambitions
The San Francisco Giants have gotten some mixed results from their starting rotation so far this season. Some starters, such as veteran lefty Robbie Ray, have been excellent on the bump for the Giants, while others have struggled.
A player who has fallen into the latter category is right-hander Jordan Hicks, who was recently demoted to the bullpen after getting off to a disastrous start in 2025.
Hicks, who signed a four-year, $44,000,000 deal with San Francisco ahead of the 2024 season, made eight starts before his eventual demotion, and ran up a 6.55 ERA across those appearances.
Now, he'll be returning to where he spent the majority of his career before signing with the Giants while he attempts to work through whatever issues he's been having on the bump.
While most players might get discouraged or frustrated with the move, Hicks isn't letting any of it effect his mindset. Per MLB.com's Maria Gaurdado, Hicks' only concern is helping his team win no matter where he's at.
“No matter where I’m at, I want to win,” Hicks said. “I think that’s the competitor in me. We have a really good ballclub here. Things just weren’t going the way that we wanted with me as a starting pitcher. I’ve just got to turn the page for now and go do some bullpen work.”
While Hicks has taken the move back to the pen in stride, he's also not giving up on his aspirations of being a starter long term. If the opportunity to work his way back into the mix presents itself, Hicks believes he'll be ready to seize it.
“I’m not giving up on myself,” Hicks said. “If the opportunity presents itself, I will happily take it. At the same time, I really don’t have much control of the situations. Yeah, I want to be a starting pitcher. That’s always what I’ve wanted to do in the big leagues. It’s not the time right now.”
It's evident that Hicks has the right mindset to work through his early struggles. He may also find an opportunity to return to the starting rotation sooner than expected, especially with the recent news of Justin Verlander hitting the IL.
Until that time does arrive, though, it'll be up to Hicks to continue grinding things out as a reliever until he regains the trust of skipper Bob Melvin.