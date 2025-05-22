Giants to Place Justin Verlander on Injured List, Remain Hopeful on Timeline
The San Francisco Giants are placing starting pitcher Justin Verlander on the 10-day injured list, but he might not actually be gone for too long.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay reported that Giants manager Bob Melvin felt confident that Verlander would miss just two starts. His injury is being designated as pec discomfort, but he should be back to fully healthy soon.
Because the move was announced after Wednesday's game, the Giants haven't announced a corresponding move and it is not yet official. San Francisco doesn't play again until Friday.
The 42-year-old was the only major addition they made to their starting rotation this offseason after losing Blake Snell to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Verlander got off to a very poor start to the campaign with a 6.75 ERA after his first four outing. Since then, though, he has a 2.97 ERA and is averaging around 5.2 innings of work per apperance.
He still isn't the strikeout machine that he used to be, but that hasn't been his approach for a few years now.
This being his only real health scare as of now should be considered a win. He pitched just 90.1 innings last season and was even less consistent when he was on the mound.
It's unclear how they will address the loss, but there are a number of ways they could go about it.
Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks are two starts that recently got moved to the bullpen and could make some spot starts.
If they want to reach into their farm system, southpaw Carson Whisenhunt has looked ready for a chance in the Majors. That would be the more exciting route to take.