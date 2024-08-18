San Francisco Giants Ace Will Opt-Out of Contract After Just One Year with Team
The San Francisco Giants will once again be using their winter looking for a bonafide ace to take the reins and help lead the franchise to another postseason berth, and hopefully, another World Series.
That ace was supposed to be two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell after signing a two-year, $62 million contract late in the offseason and well into MLB Spring Training.
However, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Snell will opt out of his contract this offseason as he looks to sign a longer term deal and do so well ahead of his signing date last time around.
It has been a rough 2024 MLB season for Snell who began the year posting an 0-3 record with an 11.57 ERA in the month of April. Then, he only made two starts in May and just one in June due to injury.
Recently, it has been a different story. In his last eight starts, Snell has looked vintage putting up a 2.08 ERA while averaging almost eight strikeouts a game.
That has not only positioned Snell well for a new contract, so much so he has already stated he will opt-out of his contract, but it has also positioned the Giants to be within striking range of a wild card spot for the postseason.
He very well could return to San Francisco, but perhaps he wants a change of scenery after a horrid start to the season. If he doesn't return, multiple sources have pointed to the San Diego Padres signing him in what would be a reunion.
Regardless, the Giants will be once again be on the lookout for an ace in free agency as they hope to usher in a new era for the franchise.