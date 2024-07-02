San Francisco Giants Acquire Left-Hander from Angels
The San Francisco Giants have suffered through a lot of injuries to their pitching staff so far during the 2024 MLB season. Thankfully, a lot of their big names are getting close to getting back on the field.
Keeping that in mind, the Giants made a move on Tuesday.
According to a report from Mario Guardado, the MLB.com Giants' reporter, San Francisco has claimed left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram from the Los Angeles Angels. They also optioned him to Double-A Richmond.
Ingram is an interseting addition for the Giants and a player that they could view as a piece to watch for the future.
At 27 years of age, Ingram has appeared in 20 games so far this season at the Triple-A level. He has compiled a 3-0 record to go along with a 4.26 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, three saves, four holds, and 26 strikeouts.
While this isn't a move that will impact the team at the major league level right now, it's a good depth move to have more arms in the minor leagues.
In other moves today, San Francisco reinstated outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day injured list. They also optioned right-hander Landon Roupp.
It will be interesting to keep an eye on Ingram over the next few weeks and to see how he progresses within the organization.
This may not be a move that brings any help to the Giants at the major league level, but they're taking a look at a young player with some potential.