San Francisco Giants Acquire Young Infielder in Trade With Tampa Bay Rays
The San Francisco Giants have acquired some infielding depth in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
As first reported by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors referencing announcements from both teams, the Giants have provided the Rays with cash considerations in exchange for Osleivis Basabe. There is no corresponding move from San Francisco given the team already had an open slot on the 40-man roster.
Designated for assignment by Tampa Bay following their trade for Alex Faedo with the Detroit Tigers, Basabe now finds a new home.
Basabe, who is just 24 years old, is able to play multiple spots around the infield and has the potential to serve as a nice bench piece with the ability to come into games or up from Triple-A in the case of injury to starters. He has played 31 games in his MLB career all during the 2023 season with the Rays.
In the roughly one month stretch of big league ball, Basabe performed admirably but showed he was far from ready to be an everyday player. After hitting .218 with a .587 OPS, a home run, and 12 RBIs while recording 27 total bases, he was optioned to Triple-A to begin the 2024 season where he spent most of the year.
In 66 games for Triple-A Durham this past season, Basabe had five home runs and 29 RBIs with a .248 average and .629 OPS.
Originally acquired by the Texas Rangers in 2017 as an international free agent, the young Venezuelan has largely bounced around the Single-A level prior to the 2023 season.
Still young and with some demonstrated potential, perhaps Basabe will be able to provide some nice depth for the Giants.