San Francisco Giants All-Star Outfielder to Miss Time with Minor Injury
The San Francisco Giants are in the thick of spring training, but they have some players with early injuries.
All-Star outfielder Heliot Ramos is one of the more notable names dealing with an ailment for the Giants.
Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Ramos has an oblique strain. It is a minor injury, but the right-handed hitter will be out for a few days.
Ramos had a breakout year in 2024. He slashed .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs, 72 RBI, a 125 OPS+ and he was worth 2.1 Wins Above Replacement. The Puerto Rican played a majority of his innings in center field with Jung Hoo Lee out for the year.
Per Baseball Savant, the former first-round pick ranked in the 85th percentile or better in xSLG, average exit velocity, barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage and bat speed. He could benefit from showing a little more patience at the plate, but there is a lot to like about Ramos' future at Oracle Park.
In 2025, Ramos is not expected to be the everyday center fielder with Lee returning to the lineup. But, he should be the starting left fielder on opening day.
The 25-year-old is more comfortable in the corner outfield positions, though. He was worth -7 OAA in center field. However, he was worth +1 OAA in left field and +1 in right field. He makes some more plays at the corners because he does not have to show as much range.
As for spring training, Ramos can be expected back sometime next week.
Along with Ramos, Slusser had a few other injury notes.
Left-handed pitcher Erik Miller had some numbness in his fingers on his throwing hand. The Giants do not think he needs testing done, and the reliever will be back throwing the ball within a few days.
Tyler Fitzgerald is currently missing time with a back injury. However, he is starting to feel better. The shortstop turned second baseman is expected to play in Cactus League games by the end of the week.
San Francisco seems to be taking a more cautious approach with these injuries as spring training is only just beginning. This not a surprise as there is no need to rush any of them back into the lineup.
The good news is none of these players are expected to be out for the long-term. Oblique and back injuries are always reason for concern, but Ramos and Fitzgerald have avoided any long absences for the time being.