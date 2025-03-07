San Francisco Giants Announce Spring Breakout Game Roster, Schedule
Major League Baseball's Spring Breakout will come back for the second time between March 13-16. The format serves as a showcase for every team's top prospects, as only rookie-eligible players can compete. Some rookies vying for Big League roster spots might be left off these rosters.
The San Francisco Giants' prospects will face the Texas Rangers prospects on Saturday, March 15. The contest will start at 5:05 PM Pacific Time at Scottsdale Stadium.
According to MLB.com the game will be available on MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App and Gameday.
San Francisco's Position Players
First baseman Bryce Eldridge is the biggest name to watch for the Giants during Spring Breakout. The team selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He's considered the franchise's top prospect and No. 24 in all of baseball.
Eldridge was just sent down to the minors on March 5 to get more reps, after striking out eight times in 11 at-bats this spring. On the positive side, he did hit a long home run this spring for San Francisco.
Some other Giants' prospects to keep an eye on during this game are shortstop Jhonny Level, outfielder James Tibbs III and outfielder Dakota Jordan.
Outfielders Rayner Arias and Bo Davidson also warrant mention. In fact, four of San Francisco's top-10 prospects are outfielders, meaning that one or more could be used in a trade package in the future. Here's a quick look at the rest of the team's position players on their Spring Breakout roster:
Catchers: Adrian Sugastey, Santiago Camacho
Infielders: Bryce Eldridge (1B), Diego Velasquez (2B/SS), Jhonny Level (SS), Aeverson Arteaga (SS), Walker Martin (SS), Sabin Ceballos (3B).
Outfielders: James Tibbs III, Dakota Jordan, Rayner Aries, Bo Davidson, Lisbel Diaz, Oliver Tejada, Jakob Christian, Jose Ortiz.
San Francisco's Pitchers
Left handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt is the team's second-ranked prospect. The Giants selected him with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. He's the clear headliner of the group on the mound.
San Francisco's next-best pitching prospect is Joe Whitman, a 6-foot-5 lefty. Whisenhunt and Whitman are the only two pitchers ranked as Giants Top-10 prospects on this roster. Right hander Trent Harris is on the bubble as San Francisco's 11th-ranked prospect.
Here's a list of all Giants' pitchers on the Spring Breakout roster: Carson Whisenhunt, Joe Whitman, Trent Harris, Gereimi Maldonado, Josh Bostick, Jack Choate, Liam Simon, Argenis Cayama, Drake George, Greg Farone, Will Bednar.
San Francisco is a contending team in a very difficult division. Over the coming years several players on this roster will become factors for the Giants, or trade pieces to bring in veteran upgrades.