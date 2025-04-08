San Francisco Giants Are Perfect When This Pitcher Takes The Mound
The San Francisco Giants have been the biggest surprise of the 2025 campaign. Firing out of the gates with everything clicking - from the offense, all the way to the bullpen - Bob Melvin is leading a potential playoff contender in the AL West.
Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos are commanding the success train with 12 hits a piece, and Wilmer Flores has belted four home runs and 12 RBIs. The starter trio of Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks and Robbie Ray has consistently set the tone. But where's the chatter about Ryan Walker? The three-year veteran has made five appearances, recording three saves and four strikeouts.
And the Giants are undefeated in those games.
Walker, who was expected to be San Francisco's primary closer before the season, is clearly answering the call. Bearing a 1.80 ERA, Walker is the golden arm the Giants need to continue their remarkable run.
Walker had a few missed opportunities to add to his save total, dealing with a back injury from March 31.
The hope is that the injury isn't something that lingers into the summer months, because Walker has truly been a difference-maker in the Bay Area.
While things didn't quite go their way in Monday night's 2-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, it was also a rare occurrence for the club to begin the year. The Giants entered the matchup with a seven-game win streak and the best record in baseball, as the offense has found different ways to aid the pitching rotation in late innings.
San Francisco has 12 home runs through the first 10 regular season games, but fell on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel between Webb and Hunter Greene. Webb struck out 10 batters through seven innings, while Greene stayed on the hill for eight, and struck out seven.
The Giants certainly didn't lose because of Webb. It was a poor offensive performance, but ultimately, it came down to the bullpen. The Reds erupted in the eighth with a Blake Dunn double - driving in Spencer Steer and Jacob Hurtubise - taking advantage of relievers Camilo Doval, Erik Miller and Lou Trivino.
With Walker expected to make a return to the field, the Giants can take a deep breath. In his last outing against the Seattle Mariners on April 5, he looked as confident as ever to earn the save. Striking out one, and completing another scoreless inning.