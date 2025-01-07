Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Believed to Have One More Massive Acquisition to Make

After promising to be aggressive this winter, the San Francisco Giants are thought to have one more significant move left to make.

Dec 12, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey speaks during the introductory press conference for shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey speaks during the introductory press conference for shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants were active early this winter when they addressed their need at shortstop by signing Willy Adames to a eight-year, $182 million contract. Since then, the Giants have been very quiet and new president of baseball operations Buster Posey has been silent on where the team may go from here.

Many reports suggest that there is interest in San Francisco signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a contract, and while admittedly a great fit, that chatter has been dying down in recent weeks. That doesn't mean the Giants are out on Alonso but as the first baseman's market begins to heat up, it does show that other teams are more firmly in the mix.

So, is San Francisco done and content with the roster they have heading into the 2025 MLB season? That would be a resounding "no" according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale in his recent column.

"The Giants pounced early on shortstop Adames with an eight-year, $182 million contract and promised to be aggressive, but then stopped," writes Nightengale. "They finished fourth in the NL West last season, and they still may be only the fourth-best team in the division with the Dodgers getting better and the Diamondbacks putting together a fabulous rotation.  They have shown interest in Alonso, but not strong enough to be considered a front-runner by any stretch of the imagination. Surely, more moves await."

So, where do the Giants go from here?

Alonso would be the perfect fit and perhaps staying quiet is the way Posey will choose to do business moving forward. There are also plenty of backend relief options left in free agency as the reliever has been very slow to develop to date.

San Francisco could make a huge splash with Alonso, add power and a foundational piece at first base, then look to add some firepower to their bullpen.

Jack Flaherty also remains on the free agent market and he would make a very nice addition to the rotation on what should be a two or three year deal. Flaherty is coming off of a solid campaign last season that began with the Detroit Tigers and ended with a World Series championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Regardless of what comes next, it is almost certain that the Giants are not yet finished adding to their roster this winter.

