Will New San Francisco Giants Slugger Earn His First Career All-Star Appearance?
The San Francisco Giants have made a notable splash this offseason as the team hopes to turn things around.
It has been a tough few years for the Giants after what appeared to be an outlier season in 2021.
San Francisco made the decision to hire Buster Posey to become the new president of baseball operations.
So far, the move has appeared to work out well.
The Giants have struggled in recent bring in premier free agents, but that changed when they signed Willy Adames this winter.
Coming into the offseason, improving the offense was the top priority. Adding the talented shortstop should help with that. The cost of bringing in Adames wasn’t cheap, but they hope he can be the star they have desperately been seeking the past few years.
Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about some of the best players in the league who are overdue to make their first All-Star team, and the newly signed shortstop made the list.
He also highlighted Adames’ ability to be a complete player, which sometimes gets overlooked.
“The 29-year-old has posted four straight 3-WAR seasons, emerging as one of the best two-way shortstops in baseball during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. He set career-high marks in hits (153), doubles (33), home runs (32), RBI (112), and steals (21) in 2024, and even if his offensive numbers take a step backward, he is still long overdue for an All-Star nod.”
When looking at how strong of a season Adames had in 2024, it is rather shocking he didn’t make the NL All-Star team.
Last year, the slugger was one of the best shortstops in the league with 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI, but it wasn’t enough to get him the nod into the Midsummer Classic.
That could partially be due to playing in a small market with the Milwaukee Brewers, but after receiving nearly $200 million this offseason, people certainly know who Adames is now.
As he gets ready for 2025, expectations will be high after being one of the top free agents on the market.
Oracle Park can be one of the most challenging hitter's stadiums when it comes to hitting home runs, which could sap some of his power numbers, however, he’s a strong doubles hitter as well, which might see a bit of an increase in his new spacious confines.
As long as he gets off to a good start, Adames could certainly get this honor.