San Francisco Giants Beloved Broadcast Team Signs Multiyear Contract Extensions
When it comes to contract extensions for the San Francisco Giants or really any team in sports, a fanbase is generally divided as to whether it was the right or the wrong move.
This week however, the Giants made a move which will likely be fairly universally lauded as positive when they locked up their beloved broadcasting team to multiyear contract extensions to keep them calling games in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.
According to a story from SFGATE, San Francisco has locked up extensions with all four of Dave Flemming, Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper and Jon Miller to secure both their radio and television broadcasts remain the same moving forward.
Flemming and Miller handle the radio broadcasts on KNBR-AM/FM while Krukow and Kuiper man the television broadcats for NBC Sports Bay Area.
"We signed a new deal, and we’re pretty damned excited about the whole thing," Krukow told SFGATE while confirming the news. "We all love this franchise, and we love being able to tell the story of this Giants team...The contract is symbolic of a lot of things, one of which is we earned another contract, and we are absolutely respected by the organization and the owner group. It’s just a family, and we are just so proud to be a part of it."
Team president and CEO Larry Baer, who also spoke to SFGATE upon the confirmation of the news, called the two duos a staple of the franchise and essentially said there was no question in his mind in desiring to keep all of them for the long haul.
They’re kind of like the Coke bottle or McCovey Cove," Baer said. "The neat thing about it is that it’s just an assumption...Nobody would [doubt] that they’re part of the family."
The Giants get started with their new campaign on March 27 with a road series against the Cincinnati Reds and will also face the Houston Astros on the road before they return home for the home opener on April 4 against the Seattle Mariners.
All four men will be on the call from Oracle Park not only for the home opener and home games this season, but by the sounds of it moving forward as well and hopefully for a very long time.
One of the most well-liked broadcast teams from a fanbase in the entire league, fans will be delighted to hear that all four of Flemming, Krukow, Kuiper and Miller are not going anywhere.