San Francisco Giants Bolster Top 30 Talent Via Trades
The San Francisco Giants took a light approach to the trade deadline — but that doesn’t mean it didn’t help boost the organization’s Top 30 prospects.
Along with the Top 30 re-rank, the Giants brought in two players via trade that immediately moved into the rankings, according to Baseball America.
The Top 30 rankings reflected all of the trades that were made by the deadline.
Left-handed pitcher Jacob Bresnahan was the return for veteran pitcher Alex Cobb, as the former Cleveland Guardians prospect moved to No. 23 on the Giants’ list.
After him was third baseman Sabin Ceballos at No. 25. He was part of the return that sent outfielder Jorge Soler and pitcher Luke Jackson to the Atlanta Braves. Along with Ceballos, the Giants got pitcher Tyler Matzek.
For the most part, the Giants’ Top 30 list remained intact, beginning with first baseman Bryce Eldredge, who played in the MLB Futures Game last month at All-Star weekend, remained the No. 1 prospect in the system.
Two of the Giants’ top three prospects have played in the Majors already. Shortstop Marco Luciano made his MLB debut last season and has spent 10 games with San Francisco this season.
Pitcher Hayden Birdsong, ranked No. 3, was called up in June and pitched in five games before he was optioned back to Sacramento. He will rejoin the rotation on Tuesday.
Birdsong was among the top risers in the organization in the first half, along with pitcher Joe Whitman. Outfielder Vaun Brown and shortstop Cade Foster were among the prospects that fell in the Top 30.
The new additions to the Top 30 included pitcher Randy Rodriguez (No. 24), outfielder Jose Ortiz (No. 28) and outfielder Lisbel Diaz (No. 29)
Three draft picks moved into the Top 30, starting with first-round pick James Tibbs III at No. 4. Second-round pick Dakota Jordan was slotted at No. 5 and fourth-round pick Robert Hipwell came in at No. 16.
San Francisco Giants Top 30 Prospects
(ranked by Baseball America as of Aug. 5)
*-selected in 2024 MLB Draft
1. Bryce Eldridge, 1B
2. Marco Luciano, SS
3. Hayden Birdsong, RHP
4. James Tibbs III*, OF
5. Dakota Jordan*, OF
6. Reggie Crawford, LHP
7. Carson Whisenhunt, LHP
8. Rayner Arias, OF
9. Grant McCray, OF
10. Mason Black, RHP
11. Joe Whitman, LHP
12. Walker Martin, SS
13. Landen Roupp, RHP
14. Wade Meckler, OF
15. Jhonny Level, SS
16. Robert Hipwell*, 3B
17. Aeverson Arteaga, SS
18. Onil Perez, C
19. Jack Choate, LHP
20. Oliver Tejada, OF
21. Trevor McDonald, RHP
22. Diego Velasquez, SS
23. Jacob Bresnahan, LHP
24. Randy Rodriguez, RHP
25. Sabin Ceballos, 3B
26 Carson Seymour, RHP
27. Jonah Cox, OF
28. Jose Ortiz, OF
29. Lisbel Diaz, OF
30. Maui Ahuna, SS