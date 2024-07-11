San Francisco Giants Could Trade Closer If They Sell
The San Francisco Giants are a team that still has a huge decision to make ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
On one hand, they could opt to buy and try to add enough talent to work their way into playoff contention. They are currently 45-48 and are very much alive in the Wild Card race. However, there is no guarantee that a trade or two would power them to the postseason.
Should they choose to sell talent, the Giants would be able to target young talent for the future. They have plenty of players who would end up being highly sought-after trade targets by other teams.
During a live show on Bleacher Report on Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed one name that could become available if San Francisco chooses to sell talent.
That player was 27-year-old closer Camilo Doval, who would be a great fit for quite a few teams around the league that need a closer.
During the 2024 MLB season to this point, Doval has appeared in 37 games for the Giants. He has compiled a 3-1 record to go along with a 4.04 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP, 17 saves, and three blown saves in 35.2 innings.
Doval has big-time potential for the future. He hasn't put up the best statistics so far this season, but the potential is there for him to become an elite closer.
What makes Doval an even more intriguing potential trade candidate is the fact that he has a lot of team control left on his contract.
Following the 2024 season, Doval has three more years left. Teams value contract control and he has a lot of it. That would lead to quite a few trade calls in and of itself.
It will be interesting to see what San Francisco chooses to do over the next couple of weeks. The Giants likely aren't going to be a World Series contender this season regardless of what they do at the deadline. That could lead them to make a tough decision to sell.
Only time will tell what the front office chooses to do, but Doval would be an instantly popular trade candidate if he's placed on the trade block.