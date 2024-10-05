San Francisco Giants Cy Young Award Winner Predicted To Sign With New York Mets
When the San Francisco Giants signed Blake Snell to a contract with an opt-out after the first year last offseason, they understood the risk of potentially losing him.
Fast forward a season later, and the chances of Snell leaving seem bigger than ever.
The left-hander was once believed to be returning to the Giants, but after he impressed with a massive second half, there's little to no doubt he'll be departing in free agency.
That doesn't mean Snell won't return to San Francisco. In fact, he told reporters after the campaign that he was willing to return.
However, that'd have to be on a new contract, as this will perhaps be the last time in his career that he can expect to get the contract he's looking for.
The market for the two-time Cy Young Award winner should be tough, as there are many clubs around Major League Baseball that could use his services on the bump.
One of those teams is the New York Mets, a team expected to spend heavily this winter.
Mets owner Steve Cohen has never been afraid to sign players, and if Snell would be willing to play on the East Coast, there's a chance he could end up in Queens.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted where the top 10 free agents will land in the offseason, predicting Snell to end up in New York.
"Blake Snell was supposed to land his big contract last offseason, but after Scott Boras fumbled for him, he ended up in San Francisco with the Giants. This offseason, he will land that massive deal because of how incredible he was to finish the season. Steve Cohen and the Mets have the money to pay Snell, especially if they miss on Alonso, and Snell isn't likely to sign until late in the free agency period. New York needs to acquire a top talent or two and Snell could be their crowned jewel this offseason."
If the Giants lose their ace, that'd add another piece they have to figure out in the offseason.
For a team that's already in a bad position after a brutal showing in 2024, losing him wouldn't help.
However, there's a scenario in which they could land multiple arms for the price of Snell, which could be better in the long term.
San Francisco will have to weigh their options, but replacing the Seattle native would be at the top of their list.