San Francisco Giants Fan Favorite Named 'Most Likely' to Be Traded in Offseason
The San Francisco Giants are now over .500, which is a promising sign as this team has played better over their last 10 games. After a rough start to the season for multiple reasons, the Giants are a team to watch out for.
This is a ball club filled with veteran talent and if they play how they have throughout their past 10 games for the remainder of the year, there's a very good chance that they'll make noise in the postseason.
It might be wise to pump the brakes a little bit on some of those takes, but San Francisco has enough talent to figure things out. However, they haven't done so for more than a 10-game stretch throughout most of the season, so they'll have to continue playing like this to get the fan base's trust.
The front office took an interesting approach at the trade deadline, not really adding or trading anybody. They added Mark Canha and traded Jorge Soler, but that was about all they did.
If things don't end as well for the Giants as they're hoping for, there could be some changes in the offseason. Rightfully so, too, as they'll have to add more talent to this roster if they're looking to compete in the National League West and Major League Baseball in general.
If they want to add talent, they'll have to trade players.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report took a look at one player most likely to be traded from each team, naming Mike Yastrzemski for San Francisco.
"Though he wasn't the most notable Giant getting buzz ahead of the deadline, Rosenthal noted that Yastrzemski was among the hitters they were making available.
"Given his age and relatively modest production, he may be more likely to get non-tendered than be traded this winter. But even if the Giants have the former in mind, they're sure to see if they can't pull off the latter first."
Yastrzemski has been a valuable professional throughout his six-year career, debuting with the Giants in 2019.
He's always been an above-average hitter, posting a career OPS+ of 115. He's also swung the bat at a decent level this season, although his power numbers are a bit down. He's currently slashing .248/. 318/.446.
After hitting 25 home runs in 2021, Yastrzemski looks to have lost some of his power, hitting just nine in 278 at-bats. Despite that, there's also a reason for San Francisco to keep him around. He doesn't hit free agency until 2026, giving them another campaign with him for a decent price.