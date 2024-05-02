San Francisco Giants Manager Speechless After Red Sox Legend Visits Yastrzemski
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin has been in baseball since 1985 as a player. He got his first coaching job in 1999.
To put it lightly, Melvin's been around the block a few times. Around the game for nearly 40 years, he's seen most of the all-time greats of the past few decades. Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Randy Johnson, and many others along the way, Melvin has shared the field with them as a manager or player at some point in his career.
The Giants just finished a series against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, avoiding a sweep after winning the last game as they dropped the first two games of the three-game set.
Prior to the game, a first-ballot Hall of Famer surprised Melvin, leaving him breathless. That was none other than Carl Yastrzemski, a legendary Red Sox player who's a member of the 3,000-hit club. His grandson, Mike Yastrzemski, is San Francisco's right fielder.
Meeting with one of the all-time greats, Melvin had the following to say, according to Evan Webeck of The Mercury News.
“I really didn’t have much to say, because I was in awe.”
Yastrzemski played for Boston from 1961 to 1983, putting together a 20-plus-year career that could mirror nearly anyone in baseball history. During his time with the Red Sox, Yastrzemski won an MVP, Triple Crown, and hit 452 home runs.
Melvin later said that he appreciated Mike bringing his grandpa into the clubhouse.
“To experience that in the clubhouse and so forth, there’s certain guys that get your attention more than others and certainly here at Fenway Park he’s about as good as it gets,” Melvin said. “I appreciate Mike bringing him in.”
Grandpa always taught the Giants outfielder about the game, teaching him from a young age. Even now, he still gives him tips. Doing whatever he can to watch, Yastrzemski told Melvin that he understands the frustration he's going through watching the team struggle a bit to start the year.
San Francisco, now 15-17, is tied for second place in the National League West. However, already 4.5 games behind, they need to start getting back on track.
Despite the start, Melvin understands it's a long season.
“He thinks that it’s a long season and it’s probably similar to the sentiment we’ve been talking about here for a little while, too,” Melvin said. “We have good players and it’s going to work its way out. Don’t get too caught up in the day-to-day, it’s a long season.”