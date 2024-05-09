Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Fans Lose Their Minds on Social Media Following Latest Debacle

San Francisco Giants fans aren't happy after the latest drubbing the team took against the Colorado Rockies.

Kade Kistner

May 9, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald looks at a
May 9, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald looks at a / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants just received a drubbing from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday as they lost 9-1 en route to a disappointing 17-22 record.

The additions of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and the highly coveted third baseman Matt Chapman was supposed to take the Giants to new heights during the 2024 MLB season.

Instead, they're heavily underperforming. It doesn't help that Snell is on the injured list while having underperformed prior to his stint.

But it's not all on Snell. Far from. This roster is a leaking freighter with all of its holes and help will need to come quick if they hope to keep pace in the National League Wild Card pace.

On Thursday that was on full display as starter Keaton Winn gave up seven earned runs in the fourth inning, ending his night. His offense was no where to be seen, lest pick him up. The lineup combined for seven hits and one earned run.

The story of San Francisco's season so far.

Something has to change, whether the pitching staff steps up, the lineup begins to outhit the pitching, or the front office shows their aggressiveness and adds well before the MLB trade deadline.

Regardless, fans aren't happy, here are some of the best (or worst) reactions to Thursday's matchup.

Down bad indeed. Way down. Like 9-1 down.

They are horrible now. And maybe later. But at least the heart eye emoji means they'll stick around for a few more weeks?

It's still the Major Leagues, but the Oakland Athletics would like a word with you.

Thank you Bailey for summing it up!

Published
Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Phillies. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl.  During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated.  Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.