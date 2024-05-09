San Francisco Giants Fans Lose Their Minds on Social Media Following Latest Debacle
The San Francisco Giants just received a drubbing from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday as they lost 9-1 en route to a disappointing 17-22 record.
The additions of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and the highly coveted third baseman Matt Chapman was supposed to take the Giants to new heights during the 2024 MLB season.
Instead, they're heavily underperforming. It doesn't help that Snell is on the injured list while having underperformed prior to his stint.
But it's not all on Snell. Far from. This roster is a leaking freighter with all of its holes and help will need to come quick if they hope to keep pace in the National League Wild Card pace.
On Thursday that was on full display as starter Keaton Winn gave up seven earned runs in the fourth inning, ending his night. His offense was no where to be seen, lest pick him up. The lineup combined for seven hits and one earned run.
The story of San Francisco's season so far.
Something has to change, whether the pitching staff steps up, the lineup begins to outhit the pitching, or the front office shows their aggressiveness and adds well before the MLB trade deadline.
Regardless, fans aren't happy, here are some of the best (or worst) reactions to Thursday's matchup.
Down bad indeed. Way down. Like 9-1 down.
They are horrible now. And maybe later. But at least the heart eye emoji means they'll stick around for a few more weeks?
It's still the Major Leagues, but the Oakland Athletics would like a word with you.
Thank you Bailey for summing it up!