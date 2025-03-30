San Francisco Giants Finalize Starting Rotation for Astros Series
With the start of the season underway for the San Francisco Giants, they have recently announced their plan for the starting rotation going into next week.
The Giants are hoping to start the campaign on a positive note, and things looked good for the franchise on Opening Day.
However, a tough game followed in Justin Verlander’s debut, and the team suffered their first loss of the season.
With some off days early on in the year, the plan for the starting rotation was a bit unclear after Logan Webb, Verlander, and Robbie Ray. However, they recently made the decision to keep the ace of their staff on normal rest going to begin the season.
Every team operates differently when it comes to giving pitchers extra rest or not, and sometimes pitchers prefer to stay on their routine. That might be the case here with Webb, who will be making his second start of the season against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
To start that series, it will be Jordan Hicks taking the ball on Monday, followed by Landen Roupp on Wednesday.
It will be interesting to see how San Francisco looks to manage their rotation going forward with a veteran like Verlander in the mix. Surely, at his age, extra days rest here and there wouldn’t hurt.
The rotation for the Giants is expected to be a strength of the team, and it will be interesting to see how Hicks and Roupp perform against the Astros.
With plenty of starting pitching depth in the organization, strong performances will be needed for them to keep their spots in the rotation.
The Astros announced their rotation for the series on Saturday. They will pitch Ronel Blanco on Monday, Hayden Wesneski on Tuesday and staff ace Framber Valdez on Wednesday in the finale.