San Francisco Giants Former Top Prospect Could Be Left Out of Starting Rotation
The San Francisco Giants are trying to figure out their Opening Day starting rotation.
They already know who four will be; ace Logan Webb, future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, former AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and converted reliever Jordan Hicks.
It's a battle for the fifth spot, and one that Kyle Harrison was expected to win.
Once the top-ranked prospect in the Giants' pipeline, and one of the best in the minor leagues, the left-hander was seen as someone who could become a front-end starter at some point in his career, rapidly climbing through the farm system after being a third-round pick in the 2020 draft by posting a 3.32 ERA across his 69 starts with a ridiculous 452 strikeouts in 279.1 innings pitched.
That hasn't translated to the MLB, though.
Harrison was called up in 2023, and in 31 starts, he's posted a 4.47 ERA and ERA+ that's 12 points below the league average, striking out just 153 batters in 159 innings pitched.
With an offseason of work and preparation, San Francisco was expecting to see the 23-year-old take the next step in his career, putting together solid showing during the spring to leave no doubt about his place in the rotation.
But, that hasn't happened.
Harrison has given up five earned runs in his two outings and 3.2 innings pitched, potentially pushing him to the outside looking in when it comes to getting that fifth rotation spot.
"We're still early to where one outing isn't really going to affect it too much. We'll see where it goes. But he's got some more work to do," manager Bob Melvin said according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com.
It should be pointed out that all five of the runs Harrison has given up came in his last outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but getting shelled like that is cause for concern.
Perhaps the biggest red flag surrounding the left-hander is his lack of velocity.
His fastball right now is down over 2 mph since he debuted with the Giants in 2023, something he addressed with a lack of overall concern, but is also something that has to be taken into account by the coaching staff.
Harrison can still play his way into the fifth spot.
Melvin said they are still doing evaluations, so there is time for the former top prospect to flash his high-end talent.
But if he doesn't finish spring training strong, he could begin the 2025 season in the minors.