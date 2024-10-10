San Francisco Giants Free Agency Target Predicted To Land Around $150 Million Deal
The San Francisco Giants had rumored interest in acquiring a first baseman throughout the 2024 campaign. While they didn't do that during the season, there's a chance they could look to revisit those talks in the offseason.
With multiple high-end free agents on the market, including Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, the Giants will have a few to choose from. However, just as in every free agency situation that San Francisco will find themselves in, they have to be willing to spend money if they want to land said player.
Regarding Alonso, he has one of the more interesting free agencies coming up. It's uncertain if a team would be willing to give him up to $200 million, and there's always a possibility that the New York Mets want to bring him home.
With this magical run they're currently on, losing arguably the best hitter in their lineup would be a major blow. That's even if owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend on others.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes he's playing for a bigger contract in October. His words make sense, but more importantly for San Francisco, he highlighted that he could land somewhere between $130 million and $162 million.
"But Alonso also has some key factors working in his favor. There's the marketability of an accomplished power bat (34 to 53 homers in every full season) playing in a huge market, with a deep-pocketed owner and adoring fan base, and a growing reputation for delivering in big spots this October. Though the basics say he'll come in below both of his most similar recent free agency comps -- Paul Goldschmidt (five years, $130 million) and Freddie Freeman (six years, $162 million) -- the prevailing opinion from my industry conversations is that he'll land between those numbers due to the second list of factors, and the odds of those winning out will only grow with a deep Mets playoff run."
Let's call it somewhere in the middle and say Alonso gets $150 million.
For a hitter who's arguably been the second-best power hitter in Major League Baseball since making his debut, that's certainly a fair price to pay.
Like every other player, he has flaws. However, he's hit at least 34 home runs in every season that wasn't the COVID year, including three with 40-plus and one with 53.
First basemen are always tough to value, but for a team like San Francisco, he could be an excellent addition to an offense that was below average for much of 2024.