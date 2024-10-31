San Francisco Giants Free Agency Target Predicted to Sign with Division Rival
The San Francisco Giants are entering another offseason in which the team failed to make the playoffs. This has been the case for seven of the last eight years while their arch-rival, Los Angeles Dodgers just won a World Series title.
After three championships in five years to kick off the 2010s, it has been some dark days in the Bay Area when it comes to even getting to October let alone making a deep postseason run.
Fans are beginning to get fed up, and obviously ownership felt the same way when they relieved president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi of his duties and replaced him with Buster Posey.
In Posey's first offseason at the helm from an executive standpoint, he will have some huge free agency decisions to make including where to take big swings to upgrade the roster and where to pass on certain players as well as how to handle the team's current free agents.
When it comes to bringing in outside talent, many have linked the Giants to Milwaukee Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames, but Matt Johnson of SportsNaut instead predicted Adames to land with San Francisco's nemesis, the Dodgers on a six-year, $160 million deal.
"[Adames] was one of the team’s top targets to replace Corey Seager a few seasons ago and they’ve wanted him ever since," Johnson wrote. "Adames will provide another All-Star hitter to strengthen the Dodgers lineup and he’ll give Los Angeles some much-needed stability and defensive help at shortstop. He is probably the Dodgers’ most coveted player this winter."
Adames did have a a phenomenal season in 2024, but he has never been an All-Star in his career and has never hit close to .300 on a season, going over an .800 OPS just once. On the flip side, shortstop is not a position that traditionally draws a lot of power, and Adames just blasted 32 home runs and 112 RBIs.
While Tyler Fitzgerald was good for San Francisco down the stretch, he projects as a long-term second baseman, so he and Adames could be a dynamite middle infield.
Seeing Adames instead go to the Dodgers would be a tough pill to swallow for Giants fans if he continued to rake next season, now in the division and with a hated rival.
Posey can prevent this by making San Francisco the highest bidder if they truly do covet Adames.