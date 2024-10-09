San Francisco Giants Could Be Landing Spot for Star Shortstop
The San Francisco Giants have a new President of Baseball Operations and as they wait to hire a new General Manager, the speculation has already begun as to how their offseason will go. Coming off a huge free agency in which they signed four big deals, they will look to continue the momentum with Buster Posey at the helm. One player they are being connected to is Willy Adames, who will be a free agent for the first time in his career.
Adames, a seven year veteran, began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays and had a solid career, but truly broke out after he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. In just 99 games in 2021, he finished 16th in MVP voting and then went on to hit over thirty home runs in two of the next three seasons.
At 29 years old, the shortstop will be highly sought after, and the New York Posts Jon Heyman has named the Giants as one of the potential landing spots.
"Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of Dodgers, Braves and Giants in past and they're seen as among possible landing spots. Brewers would love to keep him but understand he's probably out of price range," the reporter said.
This would seem to suggest that San Francisco is ready to spend once again, something the fans had been wanting from Farhan Zaidi his entire tenure. Adames would be a huge get for Buster Posey in the first year of his tenure.
While Tyler Fitzgerald had a break out rookie season, posting an .831 OPS with 15 homers, for a team that has playoff aspirations, another bat wouldn't hurt.
Not to mention, they have an easy way they can fit both of them in the lineup. With Thairo Estrada hitting free agency, there is a vacancy at second base. The team seems to have lost belief in Marco Luciano's ability to play in the infield as they've moved him to the outfield. Brett Wisely got 91 games worth of playing time, and despite his hot start, ended the season with a .623 OPS.
Should they sign Adames, the Giants would be in a good position to play both the veteran shortstop as well as the rookie.
San Francisco will once again be in the conversation for many of the top free agents this offseason. Adames, although he will command a large deal, may be the best bang for their buck. It isn't everyday that a shortstop with 30-plus homer power becomes available on the market.