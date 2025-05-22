San Francisco Giants Have ‘A Chance To Be Special’ in This Area To Solidify Standing
The San Francisco Giants have had more than a few bright spots on their roster to help the team get off to such a strong start.
With a 29-21 record, they are right in the thick of the race in the National League West, two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, while being a half-game ahead of the San Diego Padres and three games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
There are some executives around the league who don’t believe the Giants have what it takes to stick with the Dodgers and Padres and their lack of depth in some areas will eventually lead to their demise.
But, there is no doubt that this team’s playoff aspirations are legitimate and their hot start is more than just a fluke.
More consistent offensive production would certainly be nice to take some pressure off of the pitching staff.
San Francisco’s overall offensive numbers are pedestrian, but when it matters most, such as with runners in scoring position, the team comes through more often than not.
The Giants Have Arguably the Best Bullpen in Baseball
If they can build a lead, good luck mounting a comeback against what has turned into one of the best bullpens in baseball.
Their relief pitching staff is one of the keys to the Giants remaining in the race and excelling the remainder of the season.
“The Giants need to get Adames going on a consistent basis and need to get more from first base, but the bullpen has a chance to be special, with Rodriguez emerging as a top setup guy and Doval pitching well again after struggling with his command last year,” wrote David Schoenfield of ESPN, who is one of the people that believes their hot start is for real.
Randy Rodriguez and Camilo Doval are two of several relief pitchers who have emerged as reliable weapons for manager Bob Melvin.
Tyler Rogers and Erik Miller have both been excellent as well.
Through May 19, that foursome combined to pitch 78 innings with a 10-2 record and 1.27 ERA. They held opponents to a .164 batting average as well.
If Ryan Walker can regain the dominant form he showed in 2024 and Jordan Hicks transitions successfully back to being a reliever after struggles as a starting pitcher, an already strong bullpen will be that most tougher to navigate.