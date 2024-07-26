San Francisco Giants Have Made Three Players Available for Trade
Heading towards the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants are a team that is on the fence about which direction to go. Should they try to buy talent and improve to make a run this year or should they sell talent and try to acquire young talent for the future?
There is also a chance that they could end up doing a little bit of both.
Right now, the Giants hold a 49-55 record. They're not out of the playoff race, but they're certainly not a team that is going to compete for the World Series. That should make them lean farther to sell than buy.
With that being said, San Francisco has quite a few players that it could trade. There are plenty of teams around the league that are trying to acquire talent and the Giants have plenty to spare.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has now reported that San Francisco has made three players available for trade. They're all offensive players.
Those three players are outfielder Michael Conforto, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, and first baseman Wilmer Flores.
All three players will likely command some level of interest if they're actually available for trade.
Conforto is a name that has bounced around the rumor mill quite a bit in recent weeks. He has played in 80 games this season, batting .226/.298/.415 to go along with 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
Yastrzemski is another intriguing potential candidate to be traded. In 85 games this season, he has hit .244/.320/.430, while also hitting eight home runs and chipping in 33 RBI.
Finally, while Flores has been a longtime fan favorite, he seems to be ending his run with the Giants. He has contributed four home runs and 26 RBI on the year, batting .206/.277/.318.
It sounds like San Francisco is heading towards selling off some talent. They also have a lot of pitching that they could opt to place on the trade block. There is no shortage of moves that the front office could make.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Giants over the next few days. They may not go into full sell mode, but they absolutely could make a few moves. These three players are definitely names to keep a close eye on.