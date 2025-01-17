San Francisco Giants Have Two Substantial Opportunities to Strengthen Their Offseason
The new era of San Francisco Giants baseball got off to a strong start this offseason when new President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey signed shortstop Willy Adames in free agency.
The former Milwaukee Brewers star agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest contract in franchise history. It is a move that will provide game-changing production in the short and long term as Adames turned only 29 years old in September.
One of the more gifted offensive players at the position in the league, the Giants are set for years to come on the left side of their infield with Matt Chapman signing a six-year, $151 million extension in September.
If Tyler Fitzgerald keeps up his torrid pace from an incredible 2024 rookie campaign, San Francisco will have one of the most productive infield trios in baseball. That will hopefully turn into a quartet when top prospect Bryce Eldridge is ready to assume the role at first base.
However, this is a lineup that could still use a little more punch; it is their most glaring need remaining this offseason to address.
“The Giants still need a middle-of-the-order impact bat if they want to contend this year; signing a free agent like first baseman Pete Alonso would go a long way in making them relevant,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Given the news involving Pete Alonso and the New York Mets, this could be the perfect time to land the four-time All-Star as they have moved on to Plan B, assuming he will be departing this offseason.
If they are able to land him, or maybe Baltimore Orioles All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander, their offseason grade would improve.
Right now, Bowden has given them a “B”, as their only other move made was signing veteran starting pitcher Justin Verlander.
Coming off the worst season of his career, the future Hall of Famer signed a one-year, $15 million deal as the team believes that he still has something left in the tank to offer.
While the starting rotation has a lot of depth, the bullpen could use some help.
“They also need to upgrade their bullpen with a high-leverage arm, and there are plenty of available free agents, including Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott, who would be difference-makers for them,” Bowden added.
There is a sizable gap that exists between the Giants and their National League West rivals, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, let alone other playoff hopefuls vying for a wild card spot.
Posey should take advantage of what has been an underwhelming market for some of the big names left in free agency and see what kind of magic he can work.
He operates differently than the previous regime, but taking one out of their book, offering short-term contracts with inflated yearly salaries and opt-outs could get the ball moving in the right direction.