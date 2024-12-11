San Francisco Giants Officially Announce Signing of Willy Adames
The San Francisco Giants have announced that they have officially agreed to terms with now former Milwaukee Brewers superstar shortstop Willy Adames.
The seven-year deal worth $182 million was first reported on Saturday night, but often it takes a few days after the initial agreement for teams to officially make the announcement as they get all of their ducks in a row and prepare to hand over the contract.
Landing Adames is one of the biggest acquisitions the team has made in a long time after narrowly missing out on so many top-flight free free agents over the years.
After losing out on guys like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in recent years despite making competitive offers and seemingly real contenders to land them, San Francisco has now gone out this offseason and locked up the top shortstop by a mile in what was a very thin market if they couldn't land Adames.
The former Brewer was seen as a tremendous fit for the Giants for a while and the team - who openly stated they needed a shortstop - was expected to be in on the sweepstakes, but as San Francisco has found out repeatedly in recent years, being in on someone and actually landing them are two very different things.
Had the Giants not been able to land Adames, San Diego Padres injured Gold Glover Ha-Seong Kim would have been the only other name to be somewhat excited about, but Kim does not bring anywhere near the level of juice that Adames does.
With 87 home runs over the last three seasons - a level of power not usually seen at the shortstop position - and coming off a top-10 finish in MVP voting, Adames is going to be ready to get right to work and start mashing in Oracle Park.
Adames will now join third baseman Matt Chapman - who the team acquired last year on a short-term deal and signed him to a hefty extension ahead of the offseason - to form arguably the best left side of the infield in baseball for many years to come.
Rejoice Giants fans. You've got your guy, and things have just been made official.