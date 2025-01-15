San Francisco Giants Have One Powerful Question Left to Answer This Offseason
This offseason was the dawn of a new era for the San Francisco Giants.
President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was relieved of his duties after the regular season and replaced by Buster Posey, the legendary catcher who helped lead the team to three World Series championships as a player.
He is now looking to bring the franchise back to prominence as a member of their front office and made a huge splash early in free agency to put them on the right track.
The club had identified shortstop as being their biggest need and they landed the best one on the market, agreeing to a record-setting seven-year, $182 million deal with Willy Adames, formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers.
It is the largest contract in franchise history, as he can be an impact performer in every facet of the game.
However, it will take more than one player to help turn things around completely. Adames is a great first addition, but the team could certainly use some more additions to the lineup.
That is why Jim Bowden of The Athletic has named their biggest remaining question being whether or not they will add another power bat to the middle of their lineup.
Posey has shown that he isn’t afraid to spend money in the right situation. Adames received a massive contract and the team was rumored to be in the running for Corbin Burnes, who signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Despite the offseason being multiple months old, there are still some players who could pique the Giants’ interest.
They have been connected to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, but he is seeking a deal in the ballpark of what Prince Fielder received from the Detroit Tigers back in 2012. He has been open to a shorter-term deal, but that is only on the table for the Mets.
Alonso would certainly add a power element to the lineup, but it is fair to wonder if San Francisco seriously wants to put the amount of money toward him that it would cost when they know Bryce Eldridge is knocking on the Major League door.
Another player the team could look into is Anthony Santander.
The All-Star right fielder was projected by many to receive a deal that pays $20 million annually and push for nine figures. His market has been ice-cold to this point, as he has been loosely connected to a few teams and reportedly received an offer from the Toronto Blue Jays.
He would fill their need for help in the outfield and provide the team with a legitimate middle-of-the-order producer, coming off a career-high 44 home runs and 102 RBI.