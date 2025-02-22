San Francisco Giants Inquired About All-Star Right-Hander in Offseason
Last offseason the San Francisco Giants turned to the Seattle Mariners to make a trade to bolster the future of their starting rotation.
Turns out the Giants were considering partnering with the Mariners again this offseason.
Per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, the Giants were among a number of teams that inquired about starting pitcher Luis Castillo. The 32-year-old remains a Mariner, but he was a popular player in trade rumors as teams like the Giants were trying to augment their staffs.
Last offseason, the Giants took injured left-hander Robbie Ray off the Mariners’ hands in a trade that sent Seattle Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani, and cash considerations. Ray, the 2021 Cy Young winner, was recovering from Tommy John surgery. He returned in July and went 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA in seven starts.
San Francisco took him on knowing he had a player option for 2025. It was a gamble that paid off as Ray opted to stay with the Giants and should be either their No. 2 or No. 3 starter.
Castillo is healthy and comes with a contract with a controlled cost, though it’s certainly a steep one. He’s locked down through at least the 2027 season and makes roughly $24 million each season. His deal, which he signed with Seattle after he was traded from Cincinnati, comes with a vesting option in 2028 through $25 million before he becomes a free agent in 2029.
One of the hang-ups of a potential trade is that Castillo and his agent negotiated a no-trade clause into his contract. So, any deal would need his approval. It’s not clear if any trade inquiry reached that point.
Castillo is a three-time All-Star and part of one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Had the Mariners moved him, it likely would have been to add some pop to their offense.
In his last All-Star Game campaign in 2023, he finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting after going 14-9 with a 3.34 ERA in 33 starts, with 219 strikeouts and 56 walks in 197 innings.
The Giants named Logan Webb to be their opening day starter for the fourth straight season. Ray is a lock to be in the rotation, along with three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who was signed to a one-year deal. Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, Hayden Birdsong, Tristan Beck, Landen Roupp and Keaton Winn are among the starter vying for the other two spots.