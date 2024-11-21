San Francisco Giants Linked to 'Flashier' Left-Handed Ace in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are one of the most active teams in the MLB rumor mill. If the rumor mill ends up being accurate, there is a good chance that the franchise will make a couple of big moves.
One of the biggest storylines entering the offseason for the Giants has been the status of superstar ace Blake Snell.
Currently, the left-hander Snell is a free agent and one of the most popular names available in hot stove chatter.
Quite a few teams have been linked as potential destinations for the two-time Cy Young winner. However, San Francisco is still hopeful that it can bring him back.
No one knows what his future has in store. Snell could end up leaving town, but his fit with the Giants was great and he found a lot of success in the second half of the season.
Assuming San Francisco is willing to pay him market value, the Giants should have a chance to re-sign him.
With that in mind, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made a bold prediction about Snell. He believes that the ace pitcher will end up returning to the Giants. His logic is, in part, related to how his fate may tie into that of another left-handed ace at the top of the market — Atlanta's Max Fried.
"Either one would be a massive get for a club that had some bright spots with its starting pitching this past season but didn't see anyone emerge as a shutdown ace. Snell is probably the flashier pitcher of the two, while Fried excels in run prevention and limiting damage. Neither would qualify as durable, but both would be major upgrades as long as they're healthy. Prediction: Red Sox sign Fried; Snell re-signs with the Giants."
During the 2024 MLB season, Snell started off slow. He didn't sign a contract until March, opted not to stay in extended spring training and dealt with multiple nagging injuries that led to a pair of injured list stings.
He made 20 starts, compiling a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 104.0 innings pitched. Those numbers show just how important he was for San Francisco. He also threw a no-hitter in July.
Bringing back the 31-year-old starting pitcher should be the top item on the offseason wish list for the Giants.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors about Snell and San Francisco. The Giants have their work cut out for them to bring him back, but they do have a good chance to make it happen.