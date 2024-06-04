San Francisco Giants Linked To Star Shortstop In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
As the 2024 MLB trade deadline date continues to draw closer, fans continue to chatter about what the San Francisco Giants could look to do before July 30. Some believe the team should be aggressive, but others think that selling might make the most sense.
The Giants have suffered through a disappointing start to the year. As of this writing, they hold a 29-32 record and aren't looking like a postseason contender. However, they are still in the race and a big move or two ahead of the deadline could propel them to success.
Some analysts and fans have connected San Francisco as potential big-time buyers at the trade deadline. Among the notable names that have been linked to the Giants is Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette.
While the rumors surrounding Bichette are intriguing, the Blue Jays' general manager shut down the idea that the franchise could trade their star shortstop in a recent quote.
“It just doesn’t make any sense for us. There will be occasional times when you’re talking to other executives, when they’ll ask if you’d consider it, and we just say it’s not something that we have spent any time on. Because they are so talented and such great teammates, they are attractive to other teams, so they will call.”
Even though the Toronto general manager has addressed the Bichette rumors, that hasn't stopped the speculation and rumors. Things can change and the Blue Jays may end up making him available when everything is said and done.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer is the latest analyst to connect the Giants to Bichette. In a May 29th article, he suggested a blockbuster trade that would send the young shorstop to San Francisco. He actually listed the Giants as the No. 1 potential trade destination for Bichette.
Here is a look at the trade proposal that he suggested could work for both San Francisco and Toronto:
San Francisco Giants Receive: Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays Receive: SS Marco Luciano, LHP Carson Whisenhunt
On the outside looking in, the proposal comes with a steep price. Despite the price tag, Bichette would be a fit long-term and could help turn things around for the Giants.
So far this season with the Blue Jays, Bichette has played in 56 games. He has struggled, compiling a .236 batting average to go along with four home runs and 25 RBI's. Looking at his 2023 totals provides a more compelling reason for why San Francisco could get aggressive in trade talks for him.
During the 2023 campaign, Bichette hit for a .306 average. He also chipped in with 20 home runs and 73 RBI. Those are the numbers that make him look like a future superstar.
At just 26 years old, Bichette is among the most sought after potential trade targets. While the Blue Jays have stated that he isn't available, crazier things have happened. If he does end up becoming available, the Giants should absolutely try to pull off a big deal to bring him to San Francisco.