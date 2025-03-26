San Francisco Giants Make Two Roster Moves As Opening Day Approaches
The San Francisco Giants have been working diligently to get their roster finalized for Opening Day, and between injuries or tough choices, they have had their hands full. With two recent roster moves they have nearly completed their 26-man roster, as they do have one remaining slot open for a position player after the two moves they made most recently.
As for what those two moves were, optioning outfielder Grant McCray and second baseman Brett Wisely, which was reported by Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. Neither player had a spectacular spring training at the end of the day, but both did show flashes of improvement from previous years which is a positive, and both did make it to what could be the last position player cuts ahead of Opening Day.
McCray was good not great in the batters box, slashing .255/.386/.404 with 11 runs, five RBI, five stolen bases, one home run, and 18 strikeouts to nine walks. This is a substantial step up for him compared to the last two seasons of spring training and his 37 games at the MLB level in 2024, so hopefully he will get some chances throughout this year to prove himself.
As for Wisely, he looked poised at the plate, slashing .295/.380/.455 with six RBI, four runs, two stolen bases, one home run, and 14 strikeouts to six walks. The 25-year old has been developing over time, improving from his first to second season at the MLB level, and now is still showing what he can do against spring training competition.
Both players will likely see the MLB level this year at one point or another, and given their success during spring training, may end up out-performing their previous seasons as well.